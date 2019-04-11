UK Pledges it Won't Send Assange to Country With Death Penalty: Ecuador

Britain has guaranteed to Ecuador that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to a country that has the death penalty, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday after Assange was arrested in London."In line with our strong commitment to human rights and international law, I requested Great Britain to guarantee that Mr Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty," Moreno said in a video posted on Twitter."The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules."