UK Pledges it Won't Send Julian Assange to Country With Death Penalty: Ecuador

The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules, Ecuador said.

Reuters

Updated:April 11, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
File image of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Image: Reuters)
London: Britain has guaranteed to Ecuador that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to a country that has the death penalty, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday after Assange was arrested in London.

"In line with our strong commitment to human rights and international law, I requested Great Britain to guarantee that Mr Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty," Moreno said in a video posted on Twitter.

"The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules."
