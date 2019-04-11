English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Pledges it Won't Send Julian Assange to Country With Death Penalty: Ecuador
The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules, Ecuador said.
File image of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. (Image: Reuters)
London: Britain has guaranteed to Ecuador that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will not be extradited to a country that has the death penalty, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday after Assange was arrested in London.
"In line with our strong commitment to human rights and international law, I requested Great Britain to guarantee that Mr Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty," Moreno said in a video posted on Twitter.
"The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules."
