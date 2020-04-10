WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK PM Boris Johnson Able to do Short Walks, Thanks Medical Staff for COVID-19 Care

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

Boris Johnson came out of intensive care on Thursday after three nights and is recovering on a hospital ward.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able walk short distances as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery, his office said on Friday.

"The prime minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received."

