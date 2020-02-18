English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK PM Boris Johnson and Estranged Wife Reach Financial Settlement for Their Divorce

File photo of UK PM Boris Johnson with his former wife Marina Wheeler. (Reuters)

File photo of UK PM Boris Johnson with his former wife Marina Wheeler. (Reuters)

Boris Johnson and Marina Wheeler, a lawyer, married in 1993 and had four children. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and planned to divorce.

Share this:

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records showed Tuesday.

Lawyers for Johnson and Wheeler attended a brief private hearing at the Central Family Court in London.

Judge Sarah Gibbons barred the media from reporting financial details of the settlement. The judge gave Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree that will formally end the couple's marriage.

Johnson and Wheeler, a lawyer, married in 1993 and had four children. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and planned to divorce.

Johnson, 55, now lives with 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds in the prime minister's official residence, 10 Downing St.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story