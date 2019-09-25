UK PM Boris Johnson Challenges Opposition to Call Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday challenged opposition parties to call a vote of no confidence in his government, telling them in parliament: "what are they scared of?"

As he faced MPs for the first time since the Supreme Court quashed his suspension of parliament, Johnson asked: "Will they have the courage to act?... Come on, then."

Having lost his majority and a series of votes about Brexit in the House of Commons, Johnson had suspended the legislature for five weeks. But the country's top court on Wednesday ruled the closure was void.

The judgement has hit Johnson's authority, prompting calls for his resignation and cast further doubt on his promise to pull Britain out of the EU on October 31, come what may.

Johnson said on Tuesday that he hoped to amend the divorce deal struck between the EU and his predecessor Theresa May, which has been rejected by MPs three times.

