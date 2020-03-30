WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK PM Boris Johnson Fully Able to Run Coronavirus Response Despite Positive Test: Spokesman

File photo of UK PM Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

File photo of UK PM Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

The spokesperson said that at number 10 and across government, a contingency plan to ensure that work continues through the breakout has been put in place.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able to do everything required to coordinate the government's response to coronavirus after he tested positive for the virus last week, his spokesman said on Monday.

"He's been able to do everything that he needs to do to lead the coronavirus response," the spokesman said.

"Number 10 and across government, (we have) put in place contingency plans to ensure that we can carry on working throughout this outbreak, and that we have all the capacity we need to lead the nationwide response."

