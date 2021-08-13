UK PM Boris Johnson Holding Crisis Talks on Afghanistan as Situation Worsens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened crisis talks on Afghanistan on Friday, his office said, as the Taliban seized more major cities across the country.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson had called a meeting of the COBR emergencies committee to discuss the current situation, which follows the withdrawal of US-led forces.

The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced to take full control of Afghanistan and inched closer to Kabul, with the United States and Britain deploying thousands of troops to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

The evacuation orders came as the Taliban took control of Kandahar — the nation’s second-biggest city — in the insurgency’s heartland, leaving only Kabul and pockets of other territories in government hands.

The Taliban also captured the capital of Logar province, just 50kms (30 miles) from Kabul, with a local lawmaker saying the insurgents were in complete control of Pul-e-Alam city.

