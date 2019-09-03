Take the pledge to vote

UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Parliamentary Majority as MP Joins Liberal Democrats Ahead of Brexit Polls

Ahead of the crucial Brexit vote, Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Agencies

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Parliamentary Majority as MP Joins Liberal Democrats Ahead of Brexit Polls
File picture of Boris Johnson.
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in Parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit. "I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.

"This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom."

"The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party," the Liberal Dems said in a statement.

