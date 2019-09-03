UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Parliamentary Majority as MP Joins Liberal Democrats Ahead of Brexit Polls
Ahead of the crucial Brexit vote, Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.
File picture of Boris Johnson.
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in Parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.
Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit. "I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.
"This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom."
"The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party," the Liberal Dems said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds
- 'You're Good': Naomi Osaka Consoles Opponent Coco Gauff after US Open Win, Internet Moved