UK PM Boris Johnson Says He Strongly Disagrees with Supreme Court Ruling, But will Respect it

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he disagreed with but would respect the Supreme Court ruling which found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful.

"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course parliament will come back," he told British broadcasters during a visit to New York.

Britain's highest court had ruled on Tuesday that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal. The unanimous Supreme Court ruling declared the order to suspend Parliament "void and of no effect."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.