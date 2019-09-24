UK PM Boris Johnson Says He Strongly Disagrees with Supreme Court Ruling, But will Respect it
Britain's highest court had ruled on Tuesday that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal.
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he disagreed with but would respect the Supreme Court ruling which found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful.
"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course parliament will come back," he told British broadcasters during a visit to New York.
Britain's highest court had ruled on Tuesday that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal. The unanimous Supreme Court ruling declared the order to suspend Parliament "void and of no effect."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to Sell at Rs 24,999 During 'Diwali With Mi' Sale
- Breakthrough Artiste Radhika Apte Dazzles at iReel Awards 2019 Red Carpet, See Pics
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall