UK PM Boris Johnson Says He Strongly Disagrees with Supreme Court Ruling, But will Respect it

Britain's highest court had ruled on Tuesday that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal.

September 24, 2019
UK PM Boris Johnson Says He Strongly Disagrees with Supreme Court Ruling, But will Respect it
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he disagreed with but would respect the Supreme Court ruling which found his decision to suspend parliament unlawful.

"I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don't think that it's right but we will go ahead and of course parliament will come back," he told British broadcasters during a visit to New York.

Britain's highest court had ruled on Tuesday that Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal. The unanimous Supreme Court ruling declared the order to suspend Parliament "void and of no effect."

