News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'Strong Possibility' Brexit Trade Talks Will End in Failure
1-MIN READ

UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'Strong Possibility' Brexit Trade Talks Will End in Failure

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask as he returns to 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Prime Ministers Questions session in parliament in London, on December 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask as he returns to 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Prime Ministers Questions session in parliament in London, on December 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged the public to prepare for a 'no deal'.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said last-gasp talks for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union could fail, and urged the public to prepare for a "no deal".

"There's now a strong possibility... that we will have a solution that's much more like an Australian relationship with the EU than a Canadian," he said, referring to Britain trading in future with the EU on pared-down World Trade Organization terms.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...