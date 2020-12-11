News18» News»World»UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'Strong Possibility' Brexit Trade Talks Will End in Failure
1-MIN READ
Next Story
UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'Strong Possibility' Brexit Trade Talks Will End in Failure
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask as he returns to 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Prime Ministers Questions session in parliament in London, on December 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said last-gasp talks for a Brexit trade deal with the European Union could fail, and urged the public to prepare for a "no deal".
"There's now a strong possibility... that we will have a solution that's much more like an Australian relationship with the EU than a Canadian," he said, referring to Britain trading in future with the EU on pared-down World Trade Organization terms.