Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

UK PM Boris Johnson 'Sorry' for Failing to Quit European Union by October 31

Johnson had vowed he would rather be 'dead in a ditch' than tolerate another extension to the tortuous Brexit process, which began in 2016 after a knife-edge public referendum.

Updated:November 3, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UK PM Boris Johnson 'Sorry' for Failing to Quit European Union by October 31
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Image: Reuters)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday apologised for not taking Britain out of the European Union by October 31, saying he was "deeply, deeply disappointed".

"It is a matter of deep regret," Johnson told Sky News, before criticising Donald Trump after the US president said the prime minister's deal struck with Brussels would prevent a future Britain/US trade agreement.

"I don't wish to cast any aspersions on the president but in that respect he is patently in error," he said.

"Anybody who looks at our deal can see it is a great deal... it allows us to have full unfettered control of our tariff schedule".

Trump on Thursday told friend Nigel Farage, who will be up against Johnson in the December 12 election, that "under certain aspects of the deal — you can't do it, you can't trade." Johnson had vowed he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than tolerate another extension to the tortuous Brexit process, which began in 2016 after a knife-edge public referendum.

On Sunday he blamed Britain's failure to leave as scheduled on October 31 on parliament passing what he called the "Surrender Act".

This demanded that the government ask for, and accept, a delay from the European Union rather than leaving without the deal being ratified.

MPs gave provisional support for his deal, but derailed Johnson's plans to get the bill through parliament before the deadline day, leading him to push for the December 12 vote to break the impasse.

Farage's Brexit Party has called for a pact with Johnson's Conservatives to avoid splitting the Leave vote, but the prime minister once again ruled it out.

"I ruled out a pact with everybody because I don't think that it's sensible," he said.

"What I can say respectfully to the leaders of all other parties is, alas, the only likely consequence of voting for them, rather than for us as Conservatives is that you're making it more likely that you will thereby get (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram