UK PM Boris Johnson to Present His New Brexit Plan to Parliament

Boris Johnson is expected in the House of Commons on Thursday to explain the eleventh-hour plan.

Associated Press

Updated:October 3, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present his new Brexit plan to Parliament, a day after he presented it to Europe's leaders.

Johnson is expected in the House of Commons on Thursday to explain the eleventh-hour plan.

It contains major changes to the proposed arrangements that would regulate trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

The plan has received a mixed response from European leaders and seems to fall far short of meeting their requirements for keeping an open border.

Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.

Johnson's position is tenuous because he doesn't have a working majority in Parliament.

