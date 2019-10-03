UK PM Boris Johnson to Present His New Brexit Plan to Parliament
Boris Johnson is expected in the House of Commons on Thursday to explain the eleventh-hour plan.
File image of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present his new Brexit plan to Parliament, a day after he presented it to Europe's leaders.
Johnson is expected in the House of Commons on Thursday to explain the eleventh-hour plan.
It contains major changes to the proposed arrangements that would regulate trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.
The plan has received a mixed response from European leaders and seems to fall far short of meeting their requirements for keeping an open border.
Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.
Johnson's position is tenuous because he doesn't have a working majority in Parliament.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- Kapil Sharma Asks Priyanka Chopra If Nick Jonas Touches Her Mother's Feet; Actress' Response
- Ibrahim Reacts to Being Dad Saif Ali Khan's Lookalike, Talks About His 'Perfect' Bond With Sara
- Who Needs Ronaldo? Emmanuel Dennis Celebrates Brace against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing