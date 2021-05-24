world

1-MIN READ

UK PM Boris Johnson to Wed Carrie Symonds in July 2022: Report

File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have sent wedding invitations to family and friends for July 30, 2022, the Sun reported on Sunday.

first published:May 24, 2021, 07:10 IST