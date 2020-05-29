WORLD

UK PM Johnson and US President Trump Criticise China's Hong Kong Plan

A riot police officer fires his weapon during a protest in Central, as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

A riot police officer fires his weapon during a protest in Central, as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)



  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that China's plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the territory's autonomy.

China's parliament has approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists, diplomats and some in the business world fear will jeopardise its semi-autonomous status and its role as a global financial hub.

"The leaders said that China’s plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong goes against their obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and would undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and the One Country Two Systems framework," said a statement issued by Johnson's office following a call between the leaders.

Britain, the United States, Australia, Canada and the EU have all already criticised the move.

Johnson and Trump also discussed the importance of G7 leaders meeting in person if possible, with the next summit of the group of major developed economies due to take place in the United States.

The two leaders also discussed telecommunications security, the statement said, but it did not provide any further details on what was said on the topic.

Britain and the United States are at odds over London's decision to allow Chinese telecoms firm Huawei to play a role in building Britain's 5G network.


