1-MIN READ

UK PM Johnson Considered Being Injected with Covid-19, Cummings Says

File pic of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Cummings said that officials worried Johnson would not have been constructive in planning for the severity of the pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have been willing to inject himself with the novel coronavirus as he was so sceptical COVID-19 was a threat, his former top aide Dominic Cummings told parliament on Wednesday.

Cummings said that officials worried Johnson would not have been constructive in planning for the severity of the pandemic had he chaired emergency “COBR" meetings.

“The view of various officials inside Number 10 was, if we have Prime Minister chairing COBR meetings and he just tells everyone this is swine flu, don’t worry about it and I’m going to get (Chief Medical Officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus … that would not help," Cummings told lawmakers.

first published:May 26, 2021, 16:05 IST