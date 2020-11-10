News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

UK PM Johnson Speaks To Biden, Discusses COVID-19 And Climate Change

UK PM Johnson Speaks To Biden, Discusses COVID-19 And Climate Change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. Presidentelect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID19 pandemic.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.”

  First Published: November 10, 2020, 23:00 IST
Loading...