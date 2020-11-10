UK PM Johnson Speaks To Biden, Discusses COVID-19 And Climate Change

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.”

