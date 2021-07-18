CHANGE LANGUAGE
UK PM Johnson Was in Contact with COVID Carrier

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak have been contacted by NHS test and trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID, Downing Street said on Sunday.

“They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street," Downing Street said in a statement. “They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.”

first published:July 18, 2021, 14:50 IST