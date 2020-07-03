WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK PM Johnson: We Have to Stick Up For Our Friends in Hong Kong

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during his visit to Dudley College of Technology in Dudley, Britain, Paul Ellis/Pool via Reuters

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
Britain must stick up for the people of Hong Kong, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We have to stick up for our friends in Hong Kong, we have to stick up for their freedoms for the rights to an association to free speech," he told LBC radio.

"We gave a commitment in 1984 to look after them ... to make sure that we stood by them, and we will."

