UK PM Johnson, Who Had COVID, Says Sure Trump Will Be Fine

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was sure U.S. President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care… He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Trump said during an interview on BBC television.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called “long COVID” symptoms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor