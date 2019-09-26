Boris Johnson Loses New Parliamentary Vote Over Request for Break to Hold Party Conference

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday lost yet another vote in parliament over a government request for a three-day recess to allow his Conservative party to hold its annual conference.

The government lost the vote, which could affect the timing of the conference in Manchester, by 306 votes to 289.

