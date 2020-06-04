WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK PM Met Business Minister Alok Sharma Shortly before Sharma Fell Ill & Tested Positive for Covid-19

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)

The spokesman said the meeting, also attended by finance minister Rishi Sunak, was socially distanced throughout and that Johnson would follow medical advice if Sharma's COVID-19 test result came back positive.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
Share this:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a 45-minute meeting with business minister Alok Sharma on Wednesday, just hours before Sharma was taken ill and tested for the coronavirus, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said the meeting, also attended by finance minister Rishi Sunak, was socially distanced throughout and that Johnson would follow medical advice if Sharma's COVID-19 test result came back positive.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading