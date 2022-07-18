UK PM Race: 10 Things About Kemi Badenoch, the Surprise Entry Surging Ahead of Rishi Sunak

Anti-woke and right-wing, Kemi Badenoch, the former United Kingdom (UK) equalities minister, was leading and former chancellor to the exchequer Rishi Sunak was pushed to fourth position in a poll where a section of Conservative Party members voted.

Badenoch, 42, is being seen as someone “who can protect Conservative Party values”.

The results showed that despite Sunak being popular among Conservative MPs, there is some opposition towards Boris Johnson’s former cabinet minister.

31% of the 851 Tory party members who voted in the Conservative Home poll gave Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative MP of Nigerian-origin, an 11-point lead.

Though Badenoch got a wild card lead, Truss’ rise to second place shows that the party leadership and its MPs could be at loggerheads with grassroots members as there have been calls from many within the party to unite and encircle around a candidate who leans right within the Tories.

All you need to know about Badenoch:

Kemi Badenoch was Minister of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities between September 16, 2021 and July 6, 2022. She was Minister of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Government Equalities Office between February 14, 2020 and July 2022, according to the UK government website. She was previously Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury from February 13, 2020 to September 15, 2021. She was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education from July 27, 2019 to February 13, 2020. She is a former Vice-Chair of the Conservative Party and former member of the Justice Select Committee.

It is vitally important that we create a strong United Kingdom that is confident in itself. I can make a change, and change things for the better. My closing remarks from tonight’s debate 👇 pic.twitter.com/cnFMizdW8E — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) July 17, 2022 Prior to her election as a Member of Parliament, she was a Conservative member of the London Assembly, acting as the GLA Conservative’s spokesperson for the economy. She is also a patron of several charities in the constituency including Support 4 Sight, The Stroke Club and CVSU. Her other areas of interest include engineering and technology, social mobility and integration. She provides regular mentoring to women who wish to pursue careers in technology. Badenoch has promised lower taxes to boost growth, and tight spending discipline. She had once invited both criticism and praise for saying that there was no evidence to suggest that UK was “institutionally racist”.

With Agency Inputs

