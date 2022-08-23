Britain’s prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on Tuesday performed “gau pooja” (worship of cow) in London. The 42-year-old leader was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Earlier on Thursday, Sunak visited to the Bhaktivedanta Manor on the outskirts of London to celebrate Janmashtami and seek Lord Krishna’s blessings. As per manor’s official Instagram page, Sunak said Bhagavad Gita has given him strength to continue through the challenging times.

It is pertinent to note that Sunak was born in UK to an Indian family. Sunak’s father was a doctor and his mother ran a chemist shop. His grandparents are from Punjab.

Sunak, the Indian-origin MP of Richmond (Yorks), has earlier gained the affection of Indians across the country as well those living abroad when he celebrated Diwali during his tenure as chancellor to the exchequer under outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson. The former UK finance minister lit diyas outside his doorstep to mark the auspicious occasion and became the first UK minister to do so. Sunak earlier has said that he is a practising Hindu.

In the recent weeks, Sunak has also earned the support of Hindu communities and associations based out of India. Some UK residents earlier this month organised a havan praying for Sunak’s success. Sunak also received a boost to his electoral campaign from the US as Conservative Hindu group Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) also endorsed him in the same month.

The former finance minister is on a busy campaign trail across the UK in an effort to win over the votes of Tory members, who are in the process of casting their postal and online ballots in the election.

Sunak’s rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, is currently holding a firm lead in most recent surveys of the party membership. However, he has insisted that he “definitely” still has a shot at victory and is excited to keep going as he thinks his “ideas are the right ones” for the country.

The election is set to close on the evening of September 2, with the new Tory leader and British Prime Minister to succeed Boris Johnson confirmed on September 5.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here