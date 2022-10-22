UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson Flies Back from Caribbean Holiday as Rishi Sunak Drums Up Support of 100 MPs

UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson is making progress in his bid to return to Downing Street, despite critics warning that he risks further destabilising the Conservative Party due to the impending parliamentary inquiry into the Partygate scandal.

As the former prime minister raced back from his Caribbean vacation to rally support among MPs, Rishi Sunak remained the favourite to win, with nearly 90 publicly declared supporters, including Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid, and supporters claiming he had passed the 100-name threshold required to appear on the ballot paper.

Latest Updates:

• Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — ousted by ethics scandals just three months ago — jockeyed to make a comeback Friday as one of several contenders seeking to replace Liz Truss, whose rapid downfall threw the country’s leadership into disarray at a time of severe economic challenges. The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to finalize nominations Monday and install a new prime minister, its third this year, within a week. Johnson has not publicly declared he is running, but a political ally who spoke with him told Sky News he is “up for it” and bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest.

• The leadership uncertainty comes at a time of weak economic growth and as millions struggle with higher borrowing costs and rising prices for groceries, fuel and other basics. A growing wave of strikes by train and postal workers, lawyers and others has revealed mounting discontent as a recession looms.

Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it caused turmoil in financial markets.

• House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to publicly declare she is running to replace Truss, saying in a tweet Friday that she represented “a fresh start.”

Mordaunt, a straight-talking 49-year-old Royal Navy reservist who briefly served as U.K. defense secretary in 2019, is bookies’ third favorite. Outside of Conservative circles she is perhaps best known for appearing on the 2014 reality TV diving show “Splash!”

Leading the pack in lawmakers’ support, though yet to publicly declare, is former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who was previously runner-up to Truss.

• Sunak, 42, had repeatedly warned Conservatives that Truss’ tax-cutting plans would be disastrous — as proved to be the case. The former hedge-fund manager’s supporters consider him a steady hand for an ailing economy.

Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out on Friday.

The wild card is Johnson, who was forced from office in July and still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.

