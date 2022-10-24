UK PM Race LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson Out, Rishi Sunak Could Be Clear Winner in New Game of Thrones with 140+ MPs Backing Him

Boris Johnson ended his bid to return to power in a move no one saw coming. The surprise decision, which the former PM said had been made reluctantly after recognising that he would not be leading “a united party in parliament”, per AFP.

The dramatic announcement gives his political rival Rishi Sunak the edge, almost making him the clear winner in this latest edition of UK Game of Thrones after former PM Liz Truss’ disastrous 44 days in office. Sunak now faces off with his only opponent Penny Mordaunt who does not have the numbers Sunak does.

The PM announcement could as soon as Monday, according to several media reports. As it stands, Sunak has raced ahead in the count for Tory MPs’ support. He currently boasts the public backing of 146 Tory lawmakers, according to a BBC tally. The publicly declared support for Johnson was at 57, and 23 for Mordaunt.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the UK PM Race:

Liz Truss had earlier this week announced her resignation as the Prime Minister after just 45 days in office, following an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party. “I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems,” said Sunak, in his latest campaign pitch, with reference to the economic turmoil he would be inheriting if he does go on to succeed Truss following a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget last month.

Rishi Sunak is one step closer as the clear frontrunner in the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday to be elected Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The prospect of a Diwali victory for Sunak cannot be ruled out. The 42-year-old former chancellor, who said he wanted to fix UK’s economy, unite the party and deliver for the country when he declared his candidacy, has held a solid lead in the contest having comfortably surpassed the 100-MPs threshold to make the shortlist in time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline.

New UK PM Announcement Likely Today: 6:30 PM to 7 PM IST: Candidates with nominations from at least 100 MPs to be announced

10:30 PM IST: First Ballot result to be announced

1:30 AM IST: Second Ballot result to be announced

Candidates with nominations from at least 100 MPs to be announced First Ballot result to be announced Second Ballot result to be announced Rishi Sunak reacted to Boris Johnson ending his bid to run for PM. Sunak Tweeted:

1/ Boris Johnson delivered Brexit and the great vaccine roll-out. He led our country through some of the toughest challenges we have ever faced, and then took on Putin and his barbaric war in Ukraine. We will always be grateful to him for that. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

After ending his re-election bid, Boris Johnson, 58, said he had reached out to both Sunak and cabinet member Penny Mordaunt — who launched her leadership campaign on Friday — to “come together in the national interest”.

Boris Johnson’s attempt at political resurrection, while drawing significant cabinet and party backing, had also stirred opposition within his own party.

Penny Mordaunt, 49, who missed out on the last contest’s run-off by just eight MPs’ votes, will now come under pressure to concede rather than force the contest to a vote of members, reports AFP.

Read all the Latest News here