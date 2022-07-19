UK PM Race: Rishi Sunak Tops Fourth Round With 118 Votes, Leadership Contest Narrows to 3

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday maintained his lead with 118 votes in the fourth and latest round voting in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister.

Sunak, 42, has consistently topped the shortlist since voting began last week and won 118 in the fourth round, just shy of the 120-mark or one-third of Conservative Party MPs needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson. He was followed by former defence minister Penny Mordaunt at 92, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at 86 and lawmaker Kemi Badenoch at 59. Badenoch was eliminated from the contest.

With Sunak leading the shrinking field and having all but secured his place in the final two, Mordaunt came second on Monday, with 83 votes to Sunak’s 115. Truss got 71 and Badenoch 58.

Tory lawmakers will vote again on Wednesday with the last-place challenger eliminated each time. After the fifth round of voting, the race will be taken over by the Conservative Party headquarters to organise hustings in different parts of the UK. The two finalists will go to a runoff vote by all 180,000 members of the Conservative Party and a winner announced on September 5. The new incumbent at 10 Downing Street will go on to address his or her first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on September 7.

All are running to succeed Johnson, who quit as party leader this month after snowballing ethics scandals sparked mass resignations in his government. Johnson chaired his final Cabinet meeting as a caretaker Prime Minister this week and is expected to take his place as a backbench Tory MP when Parliament resumes under a new Tory leader in September.

The bitter campaign has exposed deep divisions in the Conservative Party at the end of Johnson’s scandal-tarnished reign. Opponents have rounded on Sunak for raising taxes in response to the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Sunak has hit back that his rivals are peddling economic “fairy tales.”

Amid the last few rounds of voting, a third live television debate, scheduled to be hosted by Sky News’ on Tuesday evening, was cancelled after the channel said both Sunak and Truss had declined to take part. The decision was reportedly influenced by the clashes between the two candidates over disagreements on tax and economic measures as former Cabinet colleagues in the Johnson led government.

The tension played out live on air as Truss clashed with Sunak repeatedly during an ITV’ debate on Sunday, sparking concerns of damaging Tory infighting. A snap poll after the debate put Sunak in the lead but Truss was trailing in last place.

Sunak Would Lose in Final Members’ vote: Poll

Meanwhile, The YouGov poll of Conservative Party members showed despite Sunak frontrunning the leadership contest, he would lose to any of his remaining opponents if he makes it throught to the final stage of the contest when rank and file party members get to vote. The polling published by Sky News showed Sunak would lose a runoff vote against either Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss or Penny Mordaunt.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.