British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to Pakistani-origin MP Imran Hussain who raised the topic of the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi in the House today, by saying he “doesn’t agree with the characterisation."

UK Government PM Rishi Sunak Criticizes BBC Report:UK PM Rishi Sunak dismisses Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, a British MP, appearing in the House in connection with an allegation against PM Modi, which was conducted by BBC. pic.twitter.com/Uu3O72g1tU — (@kapilkumaron) January 19, 2023

Hussain, a Labour MP, brought up the controversial documentary, saying “He (PM Modi) was, in the FCO’s (Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s) own words, directly responsible for this violence.

“Given that hundreds were brutally killed and that families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, does the prime minister agree with his diplomats in the foreign office that Modi was directly responsible and what more does the foreign office know of his involvement in this grave act of ethnic cleansing?” he asked.

To this, the UK PM retorted, “Mr Speaker, the UK government’s position on this has been clear and long standing and hasn’t changed. Of course, we don’t tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterisation that the honorable gentleman has put forward.”

The two-part series on Prime Minister Modi was pulled down by Youtube, even as the Ministry of External Affairs termed ‘India: The Modi Question’ a “propaganda piece" designed to push a “discredited narrative" on Thursday.

The Google-owned online video streaming service removed the series on Wednesday, according to Scroll.in. The series deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

According to the description on the BBC website, ‘India: The Modi Question’ is “A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead."

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the series has not been aired in India and termed it as “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible."

“It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he added.

