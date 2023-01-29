CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » World » UK PM Sunak Fires Conservative Chairman Nadhim Zahawi over 'Serious Breach' of Ministerial Code
1-MIN READ

UK PM Sunak Fires Conservative Chairman Nadhim Zahawi over 'Serious Breach' of Ministerial Code

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 15:22 IST

London, United Kingdom

British Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi looks on outside the Conservative Party's headquarters in London, Britain January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi looks on outside the Conservative Party's headquarters in London, Britain January 23, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Sunak had ordered an independent adviser to investigate questions over the tax affairs of Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister during a period of political turmoil in Britain last year

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi’s tax affairs found a “serious breach" of ministerial rules, the government said.

“Following the completion of the Independent Adviser’s investigation – the findings of which he has shared with us both – it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code," Sunak wrote in a publicly released letter to his Iraqi-born ally, following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier’s own judgement and vows of integrity.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government," he added.

Sunak had ordered an independent adviser to investigate questions over the tax affairs of Zahawi, who was briefly finance minister during a period of political turmoil in Britain last year.

Zahawi has said Britain’s tax authorities ruled he had been “careless" with his declarations but hadn’t deliberately made an error to pay less tax.

The independent adviser Laurie Magnus found that Zahawi had been misleading when he said that reports last July over his tax affairs were “clearly smears".

Zahawi did not correct the record until last week when he said he had reached a settlement with the authorities.

“I consider that this delay in correcting an untrue public statement is inconsistent with the requirement for openness," Magnus said in a letter to Sunak.

He added that Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard" for the requirement “to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour."

“Mr. Zahawi’s conduct as a Minister has fallen below the high standards that, as Prime Minister, you rightly expect from those who serve in your government," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Nadhim Zahawi
  2. Rishi Sunak
  3. UK
first published:January 29, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:January 29, 2023, 15:22 IST
Read More