Rishi Sunak News LIVE Updates: UK's 1st Non-white PM Wards Off Attack on Wife & Wealth at PMQ Meet, Faces Oppn Ire on Braverman's Return

United Kingdom’s first non-white Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who took charge of the office two days ago strongly defended the reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary on Wednesday, days after she was forced to resign over a breach of government ethics rules

On his first full day as Prime Minister on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak dodged attack on his wife and wealth and responded to opposition’s criticism on Suella Braverman’s reappointment and said that she made “an error of judgement,” but she had recognised that.

Sunak – the first Indian-origin British Prime Minister – faced-off with Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who initially welcomed him saying that it’s a reminder that “Britain is a place where people of all races and beliefs can fulfil their dreams”.

-Sunak Fends Off Attack on His Wife and Wealth

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who on Wednesday slammed Sunak over Braverman’s reappointment, also tore into the Indian-origin Prime Minister over the existence of “non-dom status” — the status Sunak’s multi-millionaire wife, Akshata Murty, has in the UK, reports said.

“The government currently allows very rich people to live here but register abroad for tax purposes. I don’t need to explain to the PM how non-dom status works — he already knows. It costs the treasury £3.2 billion every year. Why doesn’t he put his money where his mouth is and get rid of it,” reports quoted Starmer as saying.

Responding to the veiled attack on wife, an unfazed Sunak said: “We will have to take difficult decisions to restore economic stability and confidence. We will do this in a fair way and always protect the most vulnerable. I am glad that the party opposite has finally realised that spending does need to be paid for.”

“I know he has been away for a few weeks, but he should have listened to what has been going on for the last two,” Starmer said, adding that he was “surprised” Sunak is still defending non-dom status”.

“He pretends he is on the side of working people, but in private he says something different. Over the summer he was secretly recorded at a garden party in Tunbridge Wells boasting to a group of Tory members that he personally moved money away from deprived areas to wealthy areas. Why doesn’t he now undo the changes he made to those funding formulas?” Starmer said.

Sunak responded that he knew Starmer “rarely left north London” — a swipe at Starmer being part of the metropolitan elite — and said that were he to do so he would know there are deprived areas in rural and coastal communities and across the south.

To this, Starmer replied: “Even his own side knows he is not on the side of working people. That is why the only time he ran in a competitive election he got trounced by the former prime minister [Liz Truss], who herself got beaten by a lettuce”.

Sunak quipped that talking of mandates was “a bit rich from the person who tried to overturn the biggest democratic vote” in the country’s history.

-Rishi Sunak Risks Clash With UK Home Secretary Over Visa Deal With India

Rishi Sunak-led UK government is in talks with India over increasing the number of business visas granted to Indian nationals as part of a potential trade deal, a stance that reportedly “risks” causing friction in the new PM’s top team.

Business visas remain an area of “active negotiation” in the discussions, Trade Minister Greg Hands told the House of Commons on Wednesday, adding that talks are complete on the majority of the deal, Bloomberg reported.

While Hands was of the view that with government trying to highlight the benefits of Brexit by adding to the new trade deals it’s struck since leaving the European Union, an agreement with India will give exporters greater access to a billion customers, Sunak’s visa plans puts him on a collision course with Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who recently expressed concerns about the arrangements.

Braverman, considered a hardline Brexiteer whose parents are also both of Indian origin, appeared to oppose a more generous visa policy in an interview with the Spectator earlier this month, saying: “I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country — the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants.”

-On Braverman’s Reappointment, Oppn Says Sunak ‘Trading with National Security’

Opposition Labour Party’s Starmer asked Sunak on Wednesday: “Was the home secretary right to resign last week for a breach of security?” He noted that Sunak has promised to govern with “integrity, professionalism and accountability”, but points out that he has put in charge of the Home Office a woman forced to leave her job just a week ago. “Have officials raised concerns about his decision to appoint her?” Starmer asked Sunak.

Starmer said that the post should be held by someone whose integrity and professionalism are beyond question and accused Sunak of doing a “grubby deal” trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election.

Sunak responded by thanking Starmer for his kind welcome, adding that he knows they will no doubt have “robust exchanges”.

On the issue of the reappointment of Braverman as home secretary, Sunak said she made “an error of judgement,” but she had recognised that. He said that he is delighted to welcome her back into a “united” cabinet that brings “experience and stability to the heart of government”.

Countering the Labour leader, Sunak said Braverman will be focused on “cracking down on criminals” and “defending borders”, while the party in opposition (Labour) remains “soft on crime” and in favour of “unlimited immigration”. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has also defended the re-appointment of Braverman as home secretary, saying she has “a very clear agenda” that the prime minister wants to see delivered.

-Rishi Sunak Responds to Oppn’s Criticism on Braverman’s Reappointment

