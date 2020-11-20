News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

UK PM Says He Backs Interior Minister After Inquiry Into Her Conduct

UK PM Says He Backs Interior Minister After Inquiry Into Her Conduct

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in his interior minister Priti Patel and judges that she did not breach the ministerial code in an alleged case of bullying staff, the government said on Friday.

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in his interior minister Priti Patel and judges that she did not breach the ministerial code in an alleged case of bullying staff, the government said on Friday.

“The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Home Secretary and considers this matter now closed,” the government said in a statement, following the publication of findings into Patel’s conduct.

“The Prime Minister’s judgement is that the Ministerial Code was not breached.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 20, 2020, 17:45 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...