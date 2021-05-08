UK PM Says Need to Be Very Careful with Indian Coronavirus Variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government needed to handle carefully the emergence of new coronavirus strains first found in India which have since started to spread in the United Kingdom.

”I think we’ve got to be very careful about that. We’re doing a huge amount, obviously, to make sure that when we do find outbreaks of the Indian variant that we do surge testing, that we do door-to-door testing,” he told reporters.

