UK PM Theresa May Suffers Embarrassing Brexit Defeat in Parliament

Theresa May was defeated in a symbolic vote in parliament on her Brexit strategy on Thursday, undermining her negotiating strength in talks with the European Union to secure changes to the agreement.

AFP

Updated:February 14, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
UK PM Theresa May Suffers Embarrassing Brexit Defeat in Parliament
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered another humiliating Brexit defeat at the hands of her own eurosceptic MPs on Thursday, with just weeks to go until Britain officially leaves the EU.

In the symbolic vote, MPs voted 303 to 258 against a government motion endorsing its next moves in trying to secure a new withdrawal deal with the European Union.


