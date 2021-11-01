UK PM Warns of ‘Uncontainable’ Public Anger if COP26 Fails on Climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the historic COP26 climate summit by warning world leaders that they may have to face a damning verdict from future generations unless they act decisively.

“The anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable, unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change, and we can get real on coal, cars, cash and trees,” he says in a keynote speech.

