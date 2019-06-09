Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

UK Police Bail Five Teens Arrested Over Homophobic Attack on Lesbian Couple in London

London's Metropolitan Police arrested five teens aged between 15 and 18 on suspicion of involvement in a homophobic attack on a lesbian couple.

AFP

Updated:June 9, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UK Police Bail Five Teens Arrested Over Homophobic Attack on Lesbian Couple in London
Image for representation
Loading...

London: British police on Saturday released on bail five teenagers arrested following a homophobic attack on a lesbian couple who refused to kiss for a gang of youths on a London night bus.

Melania Geymonat, 28, said she and her girlfriend Chris were robbed and left covered in blood after the incident on a bus in the north of the British capital last week.

London's Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested four teens aged between 15 and 18 on suspicion of involvement in what a senior officer called the "disgusting attack".

Officers then detained another 16-year-old male Saturday on suspicion of robbery.

"(The) five arrested have been bailed to a date in early July," the Met said in a statement.

"Officers are not currently looking for any other parties in connection with the incident." Geymonat told the BBC on Friday that the gang surrounded the couple while aboard the top deck of the bus.

"They started saying really aggressive stuff, things about sexual positions, lesbians and claiming we could kiss so they could watch us," she said.

"They started throwing coins. The next thing I know Chris is in the middle of the bus and they are punching her.

"So I immediately went there by impulse and tried to pull her out of there and they started punching me. I was really bleeding."

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of May 30 after the two women got on the bus in north London headed to the Camden Town neighbourhood.

The women were punched several times before the males ran off the bus after also stealing a phone and bag, the Met added.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries. "This was a disgusting attack on two women," said Detective Superintendent Andy Cox.

"CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by detectives.

"We continue to appeal for information from the public," he added.

Geymonat is from Uruguay while British newspapers reported that her girlfriend is from the US. She told the BBC she has previously experienced "a lot of verbal violence" but had never been assaulted before because of her sexuality. "I was and still am angry," she said.

"It was scary, but this is not a novel situation." British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday condemned the incident.

"This was a sickening attack and my thoughts are with the couple affected," she said.

"Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram