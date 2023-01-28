A serving member of the British Army was on Friday charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement. Daniel Abed Khalif, from central England “and a serving member of the British Army", was charged with one terror offence, said the force.

Khalif is accused of “attempting to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in August 2021.

He was also charged with “placing an article with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode," police said.

That charge relates to an incident on January 2.

Khalif remains in custody and will appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

