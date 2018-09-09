English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Police Draw Up Anti-riot Contingency Plans for Brexit Day on March 29
The leaked document, marked 'Confidential', warns that the ability of forces to plan for a no-deal Brexit is being "undermined by a perceived lack of communication between the policing unit of the Home Office and the Department for Exiting the European Union".
Representational picture. (Reuters)
Loading...
London: British police have drawn up anti-riot plans as a contingency in case there is violence on the country's borders on and around Brexit day on March 29, 2019.
The document, prepared by the National Police Coordination Centre, warns that the "necessity to call on military assistance is a real possibility" in the weeks around Britain's formal departure from the European Union (EU), the Sunday Times reported.
The report, which is due to be discussed at a meeting of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) next week, claims that "widespread leave embargoes" will be required. Some forces, such as Kent, are expected unilaterally to cancel rest days and leaves immediately after March 29 next year.
The document also warns that a no-deal Brexit, or the lack of an arrangement with the EU on a future relationship once Britain is a non-member of the economic bloc, could lead to a rise in crime, particularly theft and robbery, as Britain suffers food and drug shortages with the "expectation that more people will become ill".
The leaked document, marked 'Confidential', warns that the ability of forces to plan for a no-deal Brexit is being "undermined by a perceived lack of communication between the policing unit of the Home Office and the Department for Exiting the European Union".
It warns that the "predominant" concern for the police is that food and goods shortages, including NHS supplies, will result in "civil disorder leading to widespread unrest," the newspaper said.
The report adds: "There is an expectation that crime not directly connected to Brexit will rise, as acquisitive crime will habitually rise in the event of restricted availability of goods".
The document also warns that Operation Stack the queuing system for lorries waiting to cross the Channel when traffic is disrupted will have to be "enacted in every UK port" requiring a "heavy police commitment".
It added, "If Stack is introduced across the country, the disruption to the national road network will be unprecedented and overwhelming".
The revelation comes as the government prepares this week to publish the final set of reports on the possible consequences of a no-deal Brexit.
The document, prepared by the National Police Coordination Centre, warns that the "necessity to call on military assistance is a real possibility" in the weeks around Britain's formal departure from the European Union (EU), the Sunday Times reported.
The report, which is due to be discussed at a meeting of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) next week, claims that "widespread leave embargoes" will be required. Some forces, such as Kent, are expected unilaterally to cancel rest days and leaves immediately after March 29 next year.
The document also warns that a no-deal Brexit, or the lack of an arrangement with the EU on a future relationship once Britain is a non-member of the economic bloc, could lead to a rise in crime, particularly theft and robbery, as Britain suffers food and drug shortages with the "expectation that more people will become ill".
The leaked document, marked 'Confidential', warns that the ability of forces to plan for a no-deal Brexit is being "undermined by a perceived lack of communication between the policing unit of the Home Office and the Department for Exiting the European Union".
It warns that the "predominant" concern for the police is that food and goods shortages, including NHS supplies, will result in "civil disorder leading to widespread unrest," the newspaper said.
The report adds: "There is an expectation that crime not directly connected to Brexit will rise, as acquisitive crime will habitually rise in the event of restricted availability of goods".
The document also warns that Operation Stack the queuing system for lorries waiting to cross the Channel when traffic is disrupted will have to be "enacted in every UK port" requiring a "heavy police commitment".
It added, "If Stack is introduced across the country, the disruption to the national road network will be unprecedented and overwhelming".
The revelation comes as the government prepares this week to publish the final set of reports on the possible consequences of a no-deal Brexit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Fans Get Birthday Treat From Actor With New 2.0 Poster; Check It Out
- Deepika Padukone Slams Reporter Over Marriage Question at Mental Health Awareness Event
- Puma Hybrid Runner Unrest Review: More Than a String of Beads, And Basics Are in Place
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...