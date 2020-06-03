WORLD

1-MIN READ

UK Police Say Appalled by Death of George Floyd and Violence in US Which Followed

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Police chiefs said they understood the right to lawful protest but reminded people that the coronavirus restrictions remained in place which prevent large groups from gathering.

  • Reuters LONDON
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
British police said they were appalled by the way George Floyd lost his life and by the violence which followed in U.S. cities but called on potential protesters in the United Kingdom to work with police as coronavirus restrictions remain in place.

"We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life," police chiefs from across the United Kingdom said in a joint statement. "Justice and accountability should follow."

"We are also appalled to see the violence and damage that has happened in so many U.S. cities," they said.



"So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time," the police chiefs said.

George Floyd died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans five months before the November presidential election.


