UK Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson Resigns, to Stay British PM Until New Leader Elected

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today — he will continue as prime minister until the autumn,” BBC political editor Chris Mason said, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister “will make a statement to the country today”.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson finally agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson will stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will automatically become prime minister as well.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called it “good news” that Johnson was going to quit but said what was needed was “a proper change of government”. The departure of education minister Michelle Donelan and a plea to quit from finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, only in their jobs for two days, appeared to tip the balance.

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis kicked off Thursday’s frenzied events, becoming the fourth cabinet minister to resign, writing that Johnson was “past the point of no return”. The shock resignations of finance chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of others. They quit after Johnson apologised for appointing as deputy chief whip senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher, who was forced to step down following accusations he drunkenly groped two men.

Downing Street at first denied Johnson knew of the prior allegations but the defence collapsed after a former top civil servant said Johnson was told in 2019 about another incident. Tory critics said the Pincher affair had tipped many over the edge, angry at having to defend what they saw as more lies by Johnson.

Thursday’s major development comes a day after the British Prime Minister said he was not going to resign, and that the last thing the country needed was a national election.

“I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election,” he told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday when asked to confirm he would not seek to call an election rather than resign if he lost a vote of confidence. Johnson has been battling leadership claims despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations.

The Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process which could take about two months. “As well as resigning as party leader the PM must resign his office,” Conservative lawmaker Nick Gibb said. “After losing so many ministers, he has lost the trust and authority required to continue.”

His expected departure Thursday comes just three years after he took over from Theresa May in an internal Conservative leadership contest.

