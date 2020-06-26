WORLD

UK Preparing to Relax Quarantine Measures for International Travellers from Some Countries: Minister

Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)

Environment Secretary George Eustice said that he didn't know exactly when further information will be announced but he knows that it is something the government is working on.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
Britain is working on a plan to relax its quarantine for international travellers with some countries where there is a lower risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Friday.

"I know that Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is giving this a lot of consideration so that the quarantine provisions that we have got in place can perhaps start to be relaxed with certain countries where the risk is low," he told BBC TV.

"I don't know exactly when further information will be announced but I know that it is something the government is working on," he said. "I know it is being considered."

