UK PM Liz Truss Resigns After 45 Days in Office; Election of Successor by End of Next Week

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday amid calls from within her own Conservative Party to step down from the top job six weeks after she entered 10, Downing Street. Truss’s resignation was highly anticipated after her policies triggered massive economic turmoil, and backlash from several quarters amid an already severe cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Truss announced her resignation in an address outside Downing Street where she said that a leadership contest would take place within the next week, adding that she met with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady today. “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

She said she would remain as the prime minister until a successor is chosen.

During her address, Truss conceded that she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected. “I recognise that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said.

In just six weeks of entering office, Truss’s libertarian economic policies triggered a market meltdown, an emergency central bank intervention, multiple U-turns, and the firing of her closest political ally and Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng.

Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwarteng unveiled a fiscal package last month that sent shockwaves across financial markets and divided the Conservative Party. Truss, who assumed office on Sept. 6, sacked Kwarteng and abandoned almost all her economic programmes, which led to the pound crashing.

The crisis led to a growing mutiny within her Conservative Party with more than a dozen MPs publicly demanding her resignation. Many more were reported to have submitted letters to Brady calling for her to be removed, although party rules would have forbidden another leadership campaign for 12 months.

On Wednesday, Truss lost the second of the government’s four most senior ministers, faced mockery as she tried to defend her record to parliament and saw her lawmakers openly quarrel over policy, deepening the sense of chaos at Westminster.

Truss’s resignation comes at a time when Britain’s fiscal reputation has hit a rock bottom with the economy heading into recession and inflation at a 40-year high.

(With agency inputs)

