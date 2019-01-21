English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Prime Minister Theresa May Mulls 1998 UK-Ireland Peace Deal to Break Brexit Impasse
May's plan to amend the 1998 Good Friday Agreement would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to "support or reference" the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (REUTERS)
Loading...
British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering solving a Brexit deadlock by amending a 1998 agreement that ended 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland after ditching attempts to negotiate a cross-party deal, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.
May's plan to amend the 1998 Good Friday Agreement would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to "support or reference" the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.
May suffered a heavy defeat in parliament on Tuesday when lawmakers and members of other parties rejected her deal for Britain's with the European Union by an overwhelming majority. Many object to a backstop arrangement that the European Union insists on as a guarantee to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended years of violence between Irish republicans and pro-British unionists, border posts were removed and the province was given a power-sharing structure where both communities were represented.
According to The Daily Telegraph, senior EU sources have called May's new plan a non-starter while British government sources are "sceptical" that it would work, as the plan is likely to prove controversial and would require the consent of all the parties involved in Northern Ireland.
Neale Richmond, a member of Ireland's governing Fine Gael party and chairman of the upper house of parliament's Brexit committee, said the Good Friday Agreement cannot be renegotiated lightly.
"The #GFA is an international peace treaty, lodged with the @UN - it also has a mandate of 94% in Ireland and 71% in Northern Ireland. Not something that can be renegotiated lightly or easily to meet #Brexit whims", he tweeted.
Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reported that plans to seek a bilateral treaty with the Irish government as a way to remove the contentious backstop arrangement.
Sky News reported that May is expected to set out plans to try and remove the Irish backstop, in an effort to win around the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
May's plan to amend the 1998 Good Friday Agreement would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to "support or reference" the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.
May suffered a heavy defeat in parliament on Tuesday when lawmakers and members of other parties rejected her deal for Britain's with the European Union by an overwhelming majority. Many object to a backstop arrangement that the European Union insists on as a guarantee to avoid a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
Under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended years of violence between Irish republicans and pro-British unionists, border posts were removed and the province was given a power-sharing structure where both communities were represented.
According to The Daily Telegraph, senior EU sources have called May's new plan a non-starter while British government sources are "sceptical" that it would work, as the plan is likely to prove controversial and would require the consent of all the parties involved in Northern Ireland.
Neale Richmond, a member of Ireland's governing Fine Gael party and chairman of the upper house of parliament's Brexit committee, said the Good Friday Agreement cannot be renegotiated lightly.
"The #GFA is an international peace treaty, lodged with the @UN - it also has a mandate of 94% in Ireland and 71% in Northern Ireland. Not something that can be renegotiated lightly or easily to meet #Brexit whims", he tweeted.
Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reported that plans to seek a bilateral treaty with the Irish government as a way to remove the contentious backstop arrangement.
Sky News reported that May is expected to set out plans to try and remove the Irish backstop, in an effort to win around the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If Kangana Continues to Threaten Us, We Won't Let Her Walk Freely in Maharashtra: Karni Sena
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
- Meet Lakshmi, the Tamil Nadu Elephant Who is a Mouth Organ Specialist
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results