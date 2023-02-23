CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine WarVivek RamaswamyRussian EconomyPak Afghan RouteJoe Biden G7 Meet
Home » News » World » UK: Protesters Paint Ukrainian Flag Outside Russian Embassy
1-MIN READ

UK: Protesters Paint Ukrainian Flag Outside Russian Embassy

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 22:53 IST

LONDON, UK

Police officers respond, after Protest group 'Led by Donkeys' spread paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the road, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain February 23, 2023 (Image/ Reuters)

Police officers respond, after Protest group 'Led by Donkeys' spread paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the road, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain February 23, 2023 (Image/ Reuters)

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway

British police said Thursday they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 500-square-meter (5,400-square-foot) blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It said activists wanted to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination.”

The group said activists safely halted cars before pouring 160 liters (35 gallons) of paint on the road. Vehicles then spread the paint in both directions to create the flag, it said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remained in custody.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Britain
  2. British police
  3. london
  4. Russia
  5. Ukraine
first published:February 23, 2023, 22:53 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 22:53 IST
Read More