1-MIN READ

UK Records 917 More Daily COVID-19 Deaths in Latest Official Statistics

Medical staff at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Medical staff at an NHS drive through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Chessington, Britain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The number of new infections from the disease climbed by 5,234, leaving Britain with 78,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said in its update.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
Britain on Saturday announced another 917 deaths in hospital of people testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's total toll close to 10,000.

Britain, which went into lockdown on March 23, continues to be hit hard, recording more than 900 daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday for the second consecutive day.

The health ministry announced in its update that another 917 coronavirus hospital patients had died in the latest 24-hour period, down on Friday's toll but still the second highest yet.

It brings the total number of coronavirus fatalities in British hospitals to 9,875, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed by 5,234 to 78,991.

That is thought to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of people infected because not everyone has been tested for the virus.

