UK Records over 500 Daily Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

Medical staff in a Ambulance outside St Thomas' hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain. (Reuters)
As of 5 pm (1600 GMT) on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died, the health ministry said on its Twitter page.
- AFP London
- Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures.
