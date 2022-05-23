CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#ModiInJapan#Weather
Home » News » World » UK Report into Downing Street Lockdown Parties 'Not Very Far Off': PM Johnson
1-MIN READ

UK Report into Downing Street Lockdown Parties 'Not Very Far Off': PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks along Downing Street after attending a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in London, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks along Downing Street after attending a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in London, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a report was due to be published soon, and rejected criticism the inquiry was not independent.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a report by a senior civil servant into COVID-19 lockdown rule breaches in his Downing Street offices was due to be published soon, and rejected criticism the inquiry was not independent.

”I’m not going to comment or give any running commentary on her report until we get it, and I think that to be frank, the moment is not very far off,” he told reporters on Monday, referring to the report by senior official Sue Gray.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 23, 2022, 21:13 IST