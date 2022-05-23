UK Report into Downing Street Lockdown Parties 'Not Very Far Off': PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a report by a senior civil servant into COVID-19 lockdown rule breaches in his Downing Street offices was due to be published soon, and rejected criticism the inquiry was not independent.

”I’m not going to comment or give any running commentary on her report until we get it, and I think that to be frank, the moment is not very far off,” he told reporters on Monday, referring to the report by senior official Sue Gray.

