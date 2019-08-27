UK Retailer Withdraws 'Om Ganesha' Leggings After Complaint from US-Based Hindu Group

London: A London-headquartered online retailer apologised on Tuesday and announced the withdrawal of a popular range of 'Om Ganesha' leggings from sale following complaints from a US-based Hindu group, which had branded the style "highly inappropriate".

AMiCAFOX, an eco-friendly company behind a wide range of fashion and fitness leggings, was selling the black and white range with the symbol 'Om' and an image of Lord Ganesha for 30 pounds and described it as inspired by the Hindu deity as a symbol of new beginnings.

"I am saddened that I have caused offence to Hindu people through the use of printing Om and Ganesha on a pair of my leggings. This was never my intention and I am truly sorry," said Emily Jane, a fashion model and co-founder of AMiCAFOX, which produces its entire fitness range of leggings from recycled plastic bottles.

"They will be removed for my website and others I sell on within the next 48 hours and they will no longer be a part of the AMiCAFOX clothing range," she said. On its website, the company said the style which is now on its way out was one of the very first products to be made by the company when it launched in 2014 and remain one of its most popular items.

The leggings attracted the attention of Rajan Zed, the US-based president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, recently, who called on AMiCAFOX to withdraw the style because Lord Ganesha was meant to be worshipped in temples and shrines and not to adorn legs.

