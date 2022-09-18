UK: Roller-Skater Almost Collides With King Charles' Car; 'No Malicious Intent' Says Cops | Watch

A local roller-skater almost collided with a car carrying King Charles III to perform a vigil beside Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Saturday.

The footage of the incident showed a man on roller skates speeding towards the royal convoy that was carrying the King.

In the video, he appears all of a sudden, just seconds before the king’s car is about to pass near the Parliament Square in London. The man is then floored by nearly eight police officers, thus preventing any harm.

The man was handcuffed at the scene before the officers established that there was no malicious intent and let him go, according to The Independent.

“At approximately 7.40pm, as police vehicles were entering Parliament Square, a pedestrian attempted to cross the road,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Independent.

The King was on his way to attend the ceremonial event called the Vigil of the Princess.

