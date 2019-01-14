English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Expecting Their First Child in April
Former US actress Meghan and Harry married last May and announced in October that they were expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019 but gave no specific details.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during their visit in Birkenhead, Britain. (Pic: Reuters)
Loading...
Birkenhead (England): Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, told royal well-wishers on Monday she was six months pregnant but the royal couple do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.
Former US actress Meghan and Harry married last May and announced in October that they were expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019 but gave no specific details.
During a chat with some of the large crowd that turned out for their visit to Birkenhead in northern England on Monday, Meghan, 37, revealed she was six months pregnant, suggesting the latest addition to the British royal family would be due sometime in April.
However, Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, do not know whether the future seventh-in-line to the throne will be a boy or a girl and it would be a "surprise", media reported.
During their trip to Birkenhead, the couple's first joint engagement of the year, they viewed a new statue erected to mark the centenary of the death of World War One poet Wilfred Owen before visiting a number of local community organisations.
Local resident Helen O'Toole, a mother of seven, said Meghan had asked her for some advice.
"I said ‘breathe and take anything that they offer you’ and she just clutched her little baby bump and laughed. It was really lovely," she told Reuters.
Former US actress Meghan and Harry married last May and announced in October that they were expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019 but gave no specific details.
During a chat with some of the large crowd that turned out for their visit to Birkenhead in northern England on Monday, Meghan, 37, revealed she was six months pregnant, suggesting the latest addition to the British royal family would be due sometime in April.
However, Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, do not know whether the future seventh-in-line to the throne will be a boy or a girl and it would be a "surprise", media reported.
During their trip to Birkenhead, the couple's first joint engagement of the year, they viewed a new statue erected to mark the centenary of the death of World War One poet Wilfred Owen before visiting a number of local community organisations.
Local resident Helen O'Toole, a mother of seven, said Meghan had asked her for some advice.
"I said ‘breathe and take anything that they offer you’ and she just clutched her little baby bump and laughed. It was really lovely," she told Reuters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- So Happy You Said Yes: Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results