UK Sanctions Seven Russian Intelligence Agents Over Navalny Poisoning

Britain published on Friday details of sanctions against seven individuals it says are Russian intelligence operatives suspected of involvement in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

An updated version of the sanctions list published on the government website included seven new names and the justification for the asset freeze.

The document listed Alexey Alexandrov, Vladimir Panyaev, Ivan Vladimirovich Osipov, Vladimir Mikhailovich Bogdanov, Kirill Vasilyev, Stanislav Valentinovich Makshakov and Alexei Semenovich Sedov.

"Alexandrov was an operative of the Criminalistics Unit present in Tomsk where Navalny was poisoned," the entry on the sanctions list said.

"Evidence including phone and travel records suggest that Alexey Alexandrov was one of the operatives involved in the use of a chemical weapon in the attempted assassination of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny during his August 2020 visit to Siberia."

