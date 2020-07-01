WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UK Says China's Security Law is Serious Violation of Joint Declaration on Hong Kong

Hong Kong protesters in Taiwan and Taiwanese supporters gathered to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally in Hong Kong against its now-withdrawn extradition bill at Democracy Square in in Taipei, Taiwan on June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Hong Kong protesters in Taiwan and Taiwanese supporters gathered to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally in Hong Kong against its now-withdrawn extradition bill at Democracy Square in in Taipei, Taiwan on June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Share this:

The United Kingdom said on Wednesday that China's imposition of a security law on Hong Kong was a "clear and serious" violation of the Joint Declaration.

"We have very carefully now assessed the contents of this national security legislation since it was published last night," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters.

"It constitutes a clear violation of the autonomy of Hong Kong, and a direct threat to the freedoms of its people, and therefore I'm afraid to say it is a clear and serious violation of the Joint Declaration treaty between the United Kingdom and China."

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading